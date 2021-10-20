Minister directs expediting digitization process in departments

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Information Technology, Atif Khan chairing a meeting of Steering Committee on Digitization of KP here on Wednesday directed to expedite paper work and formalities relating to digitization of government departments.

The meeting was also attended by officials of Information Technology, Planning and Development and Law departments besides Managing Director KP Information Technology board.

On the occasion, meeting was informed about the steps taken so far about project of digitization. It was told that ten public department would be digitized in initial phase of the project and afterwards paperless and digitization system would be implemented in remaining departments in addition to training of concerned staff.

The minister said that digitization would not only save time but it would also help improving efficiency and productivity of government departments.

He said that automation of government affairs, establishment of facilitation centers and imparting advanced digital skills to youth are flagship projects of government adding steps have been taken to timely compete these projects for public facilitation.