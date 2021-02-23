Minister directs expediting vaccination of health staff against corona

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2021 ) :Minister for Health, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Taimur Saleem Jhagra on Tuesday directed Deputy Commissioners and District Health Officers to devise a joint strategy and ensure expediting inoculation of health staff against corona.

He was addressing a meeting attended among others by Chief Secretary, Dr. Kazim Niaz, Secretary Health, Syed Imtiaz Hussain, Deputy Commissioners, Hospital Directors of Khyber Teaching Hospital and Habib Medical Complex, District Health Officers and Medical Superintendents.

The meeting was informed about the measures taken by authorities to vaccinate health staff.

It was said that besides vaccination of health workers in most affected eight districts, authorities have initiated health workers' inoculation in four more districts, adding, vaccine stock has been provided to 33 districts where vaccination would start tomorrow.

The minister directed that deputy commissioners and district officers should develop a liaison and speed up vaccination of health workers. He also directed district administrations to properly monitor vaccination process and hold a weekly review meeting.

He said efficiency and attentiveness on the part of concerned officials was of significant importance.