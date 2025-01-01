Open Menu

Minister Directs Expediting Work On E-Transfer System

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 01, 2025 | 07:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2025) Provincial Minister for Higher Education, Meena Khan Afridi has directed to expedite work on E-Transfer System and said it would ensure transparency in posting and transfers.

Chairing a performance review meeting of Higher Education Department, he said that transfers would be made after completion of E-Transfer System that was meant to ensure transparency and merit in the whole process.

The meeting was also attended by Secretary Higher Education, Kamran Afridi, Special Secretary and concerned officials.

Minister also directed to identify colleges that lack basic amenities and said that efforts would be made to address shortcomings in these institutions.

He also directed concerned committee to speed up work on curriculum reviewing.

Expressing satisfaction over performance of higher education department he said that irregularity and corruption would not be tolerated.

He urged teachers to further improve performance and work with dedication realizing their responsibilities.

