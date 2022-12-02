Minister directs facilitation of agriculture sector stakeholders

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Agriculture and Livestock, Mohibullah Khan Friday directed authorities to facilitate farmers enabling them to increase production and increase income.

He was addressing closing ceremony of training organized by Director General Farm Water Management.

He said that agriculture was an important and vital component of the economy and steps should be taken for maximum facilitation of the stakeholders.

The minister said that annual budget of Agriculture Department had been increased from Rs 2 billion to Rs 55 billion, adding that allocation would reach to Rs130 billion.

He said that farm water management was of significant importance to reduce wastage and increase production.

Speaking on the occasion, Director General Farm Water Management, Javed Iqbal Khattak said that training course had been organized to increase capacity building of engineers and staff associated with water management.

Later, Provincial Minister and Director General distributed course completion certificates among engineers and staff.