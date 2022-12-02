UrduPoint.com

Minister Directs Facilitation Of Agriculture Sector Stakeholders

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 02, 2022 | 08:47 PM

Minister directs facilitation of agriculture sector stakeholders

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Agriculture and Livestock, Mohibullah Khan Friday directed authorities to facilitate farmers enabling them to increase production and increase income

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Agriculture and Livestock, Mohibullah Khan Friday directed authorities to facilitate farmers enabling them to increase production and increase income.

He was addressing closing ceremony of training organized by Director General Farm Water Management.

He said that agriculture was an important and vital component of the economy and steps should be taken for maximum facilitation of the stakeholders.

The minister said that annual budget of Agriculture Department had been increased from Rs 2 billion to Rs 55 billion, adding that allocation would reach to Rs130 billion.

He said that farm water management was of significant importance to reduce wastage and increase production.

Speaking on the occasion, Director General Farm Water Management, Javed Iqbal Khattak said that training course had been organized to increase capacity building of engineers and staff associated with water management.

Later, Provincial Minister and Director General distributed course completion certificates among engineers and staff.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Water Budget Agriculture From Billion

Recent Stories

Transport Workers, Civil Servants Striking Across ..

Transport Workers, Civil Servants Striking Across Italy - Trade Union

3 minutes ago
 Canada Imposes New Sanctions on 4 People, 5 Entiti ..

Canada Imposes New Sanctions on 4 People, 5 Entities in Iran - Global Affairs

3 minutes ago
 US hiring tops expectations in November as wages p ..

US hiring tops expectations in November as wages pick up

3 minutes ago
 Meeting discusses measures to make Lahore sanitati ..

Meeting discusses measures to make Lahore sanitation more efficient

5 minutes ago
 21 illegal Afghan immigrants arrested

21 illegal Afghan immigrants arrested

5 minutes ago
 Governor visits Indus Hospital

Governor visits Indus Hospital

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.