Minister Directs For Cleanliness Awareness Campaign

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 18, 2025 | 04:30 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2025) Punjab Local Government Minister Zeeshan Rafiq has said that maintaining of cleanliness is

the real task rather than cleaning. It is a matter of happiness that years-old piles of garbage

have been cleared under Suthra Punjab programme.

He was presiding over a meeting held at the Civil Secretariat in which progress on Clean Punjab in Multan, DG Khan and Bahawalpur divisions was reviewed.

Special Secretary Local Government Asia Gul, CEOs of the concerned waste management companies and contractors attended the meeting. On this occasion, a briefing was given by each tehsil in-charge on the targets of cleanliness in urban and rural areas.

The minister expressed satisfaction that one-time cleaning had been completed in all areas as per the instructions of the provincial government.

The provincial minister directed the CEOs to continuously monitor the garbage hotspots and not allow garbage to accumulate there again.

"For the first time, at least one landfill site is being built in every tehsil", he remarked. He said that the local engineering industry was getting a huge boost due to the Suthra Punjab program. "New employment opportunities have been created due to orders for machinery from contractors", he noted.

Zeeshan Rafiq directed that an awareness campaign about cleanliness should be conducted among the citizens. "Meetings of waste management companies of Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Multan, DG Khan, Bahawalpur and Lahore have been held. Companies and contractors of Faisalabad, Sargodha and Sahiwal have been called tomorrow (Wednesday)", he said.

