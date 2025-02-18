Minister Directs For Cleanliness Awareness Campaign
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 18, 2025 | 04:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2025) Punjab Local Government Minister Zeeshan Rafiq has said that maintaining of cleanliness is
the real task rather than cleaning. It is a matter of happiness that years-old piles of garbage
have been cleared under Suthra Punjab programme.
He was presiding over a meeting held at the Civil Secretariat in which progress on Clean Punjab in Multan, DG Khan and Bahawalpur divisions was reviewed.
Special Secretary Local Government Asia Gul, CEOs of the concerned waste management companies and contractors attended the meeting. On this occasion, a briefing was given by each tehsil in-charge on the targets of cleanliness in urban and rural areas.
The minister expressed satisfaction that one-time cleaning had been completed in all areas as per the instructions of the provincial government.
The provincial minister directed the CEOs to continuously monitor the garbage hotspots and not allow garbage to accumulate there again.
"For the first time, at least one landfill site is being built in every tehsil", he remarked. He said that the local engineering industry was getting a huge boost due to the Suthra Punjab program. "New employment opportunities have been created due to orders for machinery from contractors", he noted.
Zeeshan Rafiq directed that an awareness campaign about cleanliness should be conducted among the citizens. "Meetings of waste management companies of Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Multan, DG Khan, Bahawalpur and Lahore have been held. Companies and contractors of Faisalabad, Sargodha and Sahiwal have been called tomorrow (Wednesday)", he said.
Recent Stories
Investigation report unveils harrowing details in Mustafa Amir’s murder case
FinMin vows to increase exports from $30b to $60b in next five years
TikTok Creator Awards 2024: Celebrating the Best of Pakistan's TikTok Community
Punjab CM lays foundation stone for Saudi German Hospital in Lahore
Partial satellite manufacturing in UAE to begin this year: Bayanat CEO
EDGE Group reports $5 billion in annual revenue; 20% exports
UAE, Ukraine explore investment opportunities following CEPA signing
DIFC marks 20th anniversary with record annual performance
Earthquake of 5.1 magnitude strikes Tonga Islands in South Pacific
Abu Dhabi to host ‘Made in Russia’ Festival February 21
Turkish MKE showcases defence systems at IDEX 2025
NAVDEX 2025: ‘Emirates Classification’ drives quality in national maritime i ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Investigation report unveils harrowing details in Mustafa Amir’s murder case1 minute ago
-
Water Tank at Garden Town to be completed before monsoon2 minutes ago
-
Capital bazaars being monitored regularly:Azam Tarar2 minutes ago
-
IESCO crackdown on defaulters in full swing2 minutes ago
-
Minister presents Rs 2.5m cheque to stage actor Lucky Dear2 minutes ago
-
Minister directs for cleanliness awareness campaign3 minutes ago
-
Two women among four drug dealers held, over 5 kg Ice recovered in DI Khan13 minutes ago
-
PTI’s three Senators suspended over non-parliamentary language13 minutes ago
-
Driver dies in road mishap13 minutes ago
-
Crackdown on outlaws launched in Tank22 minutes ago
-
Cleanliness campaign in full swing across Tank23 minutes ago
-
Cleanliness drive continues23 minutes ago