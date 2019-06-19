Minister directs for completing required legal formalities for auctioning govt vehicles

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2019 ) :All rules and regulations must be scrutinized before auctioning government old vehicles in the province, said Law Minister Sultan Muhammad Khan on Wednesday.

He directed to fulfill and scrutinize all rules and regulations for the upcoming auction of Government old vehicles.

The Minister gave this direction while chairing a meeting about the upcoming auction of Government old vehicles.

Section Officer of Administration department briefed the meeting regarding the rules, regulations and procedure of auctioning government old vehicles.

On this occasion, Minister for law said that rules and regulation must be ensured before the auction of the vehicles.

He cautioned the concerned officers that no ignorance would be tolerated in the rules and regulation.

He further added that transparency was the agenda of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government and was striving to implement it in letter and spirit.