Minister Directs For Developing Potential Tourists Sites In Kurram Districts

Wed 19th June 2019 | 04:16 PM

Minister directs for developing potential tourists sites in Kurram districts

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Senior Minister Atif Khan Wednesday visited three proposed tourists spots identified in the merged Kurram tribal district for promotion of tourism

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2019 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Senior Minister Atif Khan Wednesday visited three proposed tourists spots identified in the merged Kurram tribal district for promotion of tourism.

The sites he visited included Makai Chapree, Spina Shaga and Bagh Laila accompanied by Secretary Tourism and sports, MD Tourism, Commander Kurram and officials of district administration.

The minister termed the sites as feasible for promotion of tourism and directed the concerned quarters to prepare a comprehensive and implementable plan to this effect.

He said that since these sites situated at a considerable heights and received heavy snowfall during winter, therefore, the facilities of skiing, huts and restaurants could be developed.

The Senior Minsiter also directed for setting up of three sporty gymnasium, youth centers and installations of floodlights at Parachinaar Football ground.

Briefly talking with the local media men, the senior minister said that Prime Minister was sincere at serious in fast track development of merged tribal districts and has directed the provincial government to concentrate on tourism sector.

The development budget of merged areas has been increased to Rs83billion from Rs28billion and the neglected merged areas would be brought at par with developed cities of the province, he said.

Local businesses to improve by developing potential tourism sites in the merged tribal districts which would provide employment opportunities to the youth besides generating revenue resources, he added.

