Minister Directs For Early Completion Of Beautification Projcts

Umer Jamshaid Published May 13, 2024 | 08:42 PM

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Local Government & Rural Development, Arshad Ayub Khan Monday said that all incomplete beautification projects to be completed as soon as possible

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2024)

Presiding over a meeting regarding development schemes in the annual budget, he said that annual development programme has been framed while keeping in view the opinion of the people. Besides, Secretary Local Government & Rural Development, Dawood Khan, other authorities concerned also attended the meeting.

The provincial minister directed the inclusion of digitization projects of the local government sector in the annual budget to bring transparency in the governance.

He said that all possible relief would be provided to the people in the upcoming annual budget.

He said that schemes including women development centre, parks, footpaths and construction of roads are being included in the budget to provide best facilities to the people of the district Haripur.

Similar, schemes in various sectors he said are also being included in the annual budget to benefit the maximum number of the people.

