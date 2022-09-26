Minister directs for early restoration of national highways

Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Maulana Asad Mehmood on Monday directed the National Highway Authority (NHA) to ensure early restoration of the national highways affected by floods

The Minister was chairing a high-level meeting which was also attended by Secretary Communications and Chairman NHA Capt (R) Muhammad Khurram Agha, Member Admin and other officials, said a a press release issued by the NHA here Monday.

The Chairman NHA briefed the minister on the situation of roads damaged due to floods and on the Hakla-DIKhan Motorway.

The minister directed for early completion of service roads and service areas of Hakla-DIKhan Motorway. "National highways affected by floods should be restored immediately and facilities must be provided to passengers on all national highways of the country," he added.