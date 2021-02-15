UrduPoint.com
Minister Directs For Enhancing RMOs Role In Local Council Board

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 15th February 2021 | 09:43 PM

Provincial Local Government Minister Akbar Ayub Khan on Monday directed that the domain of powers of Regional Municipal officers (RMOs) and their role should be further strengthened and made more effective in Local Council Board

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2021 ) :Provincial Local Government Minister Akbar Ayub Khan on Monday directed that the domain of powers of Regional Municipal officers (RMOs) and their role should be further strengthened and made more effective in Local Council Board.

He further directed that all correspondence from the Head Office should be passed to the offices of lower level through Regional Municipal Officers (RMOs).

Likewise, he said correspondence from the TMAs should also reach the Head Office through RMOs.

He was presiding over a meeting held to enhance performance and domain of RMOs here at his office. Secretary Local Council board, Khizar Hayat, Deputy Secretary Local Council Board, Yasir Qayum and RMOs were present at the meeting.

Issuing directives to the Secretary Local Council Board, the Minister Said offices at divisional level should be established for all the RMOs and issues confronted by them, especially with regard to vehicles should be addressed at the earliest so that officers could effectively perform their responsibilities.

The Minister directed the RMOs to fill all the vacant posts on merit at divisional level so that services could be further improved and people get jobs. He said our first priority was to provide the best possible municipal services to the people.

To achieve our objective, he said all the MROs have to play their crucial role so that people could be provided basic facilities at their doorstep.

