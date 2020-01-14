Minister directs for ensuring free medicines in emergency of hospitals

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Health Shahram Khan Tarakai has directed health authorities to ensure availability of free medicines in all emergency services of the hospitals in the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Health Shahram Khan Tarakai has directed health authorities to ensure availability of free medicines in all emergency services of the hospitals in the province.

He issued these directives while chairing a meeting of the medical teaching hospitals of the province here Tuesday.

The meeting was attended by representatives of Hayatabad Medical Complex, Lady Reading Hospital, Khyber Teaching Hospital and Ayub Teaching Hospital along with MT hospitals of Bannu, D.I.Khan, Gomal and Nowshera. Secretary Health Yahya Akhunzada was also present on the occasion.

The Minister directed hospitals' administration to improve management of the hospitals and introduce transparent recruitment mechanism.

He also directed MTI hospitals to take special care of the patients so that doctors could not be overburdened with work and they could easily pay attention to their patients.

Shahram said that a modern system of bed's management should also be introduced in hospitals and technology should be utilized to achieve the targeted goals.

Regarding recruitment in the hospitals, the minister said testing agency for recruitment of staff should be hired. He also directed formation of recruitment committee to look after the matters pertaining to induction of staff in the hospitals.