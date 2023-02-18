Minister directs for provision of uninterrupted flour supply

Caretaker Minister for Communications and Works (C&W) Muhammad Ali Shah on Saturday directed concerned officials for the provision of an uninterrupted supply of government flour to the public in a transparent and systematic manner.

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2023 ) :Caretaker Minister for Communications and Works (C&W) Muhammad Ali Shah on Saturday directed concerned officials for the provision of an uninterrupted supply of government flour to the public in a transparent and systematic manner.

He said this in a meeting held at the Deputy Commissioner's Office Saidu Sharif Swat.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Swat Sohail Ahmed, Assistant Commissioner Babuzai Asghar Surani, other officers of district administration and officials of Food Department participated in the meeting.

A briefing was given by the food authorities on the availability, delivery, and accessibility of government flour to the public. Matters related to flour mills were also discussed in the meeting.

The caretaker minister asked to continuously monitor the availability of flour, monitor supply from flour fills on a daily basis, keep a constant eye on quality and quantity, and take into account public complaints regarding distribution networks and procedures.

The caretaker minister Muhammad Ali Shah said that people should get quality flour easily.

He said that people are complaining about the distribution system, which needs to be improved.

He directed to distribute flour transparently and without any discrimination at the village council level.

The caretaker minister said that Ramadan is near and in this regard, there is a need for advanced measures.

The caretaker minister directed the food authorities to systematically monitor the situation in the flour mills and said that flour should be released from the flour mills as per the quality formula and strict action should be taken in case of adulteration.