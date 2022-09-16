Minister directs for rehabilitation of flood affected irrigation assets

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2022 ) :Khyber Pukhtunkhwa Minister for Irrigation, Arshad Ayub Khan has directed for expediting the rehabilitation activities in the flood affected districts and timely provision of irrigation water from Munda Head Works.

He issued these directives while presiding over a meeting regarding e-bidding and rehabilitation of flood affected properties in the Committee Room of the Agriculture Department here on Friday.

Besides, Secretary Irrigation, Ayaz Khan, Additional Secretary Nawaz Khan, Chief Engineer (South), Nasir Ghafoor Khan, Chief Engineer (North) Ghulam Ishaq Khan, Chief Engineer (Merged Districts), Aamir Iqbal, Director General (DG) Small Dams, Sahibzada Shabir and concerned officials of the department also attended the meeting.

During the meeting, the provincial minister was given a detailed briefing on e-bidding and losses inflicted on the properties of the Irrigation Department due to recent floods and progress made regarding their rehabilitation so far.

The provincial minister issued directives for starting of indiscriminate rehabilitation process and holding of weekly meetings to review progress on rehabilitation work in the flood affected districts and bringing further improvement in the e-bidding.