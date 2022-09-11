UrduPoint.com

Minister Directs For Speeding Up Construction Of Roads

Sumaira FH Published September 11, 2022 | 10:20 PM

Minister directs for speeding up construction of roads

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2022 ) :Provincial Minister of Communications and Works Chaudhry Ali Afzal Sahi had directed the local administration to speed up construction of roads in order to provide relief to general public.

He was addressing a meeting of District Coordination Committee (DCC) held with MNA Faiz Ullah Kamoka in the chair.

The minister said that those contractors who would show lethargy in completion of construction work would be blacklisted in addition to confiscating their security amount.

He directed the Metropolitan Corporation to give a timeline to start work on the stalled projects so that these could be completed on priority basis.

Provincial Minister of Mines and Minerals Chaudhry Latif Nazar stressed the need of close liaison among members of the assembly so that development projects could be completed within stipulated time period.

Deputy Commissioner Imran Hamid Sheikh briefed the meeting about various development schemes while members of National and Provincial Assembly Sheikh Khurram Shahzad, Firdous Rai, Habqooq Gill and others were also present.

Related Topics

Assembly Provincial Assembly

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 September 202 ..

13 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 11th September 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 11th September 2022

13 hours ago
 Miftah Ismail for donating to PM's Flood Relief Fu ..

Miftah Ismail for donating to PM's Flood Relief Fund

23 hours ago
 Ambassador Masood Khan urges greater help to enabl ..

Ambassador Masood Khan urges greater help to enable Pakistan cope with climate-i ..

23 hours ago
 William, Kate, Harry and Meghan together at Windso ..

William, Kate, Harry and Meghan together at Windsor Castle

23 hours ago
 Ambassador Masood Khan urges greater help to enabl ..

Ambassador Masood Khan urges greater help to enable Pakistan cope with climate-i ..

23 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.