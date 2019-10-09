Minister directs for survey of un-assessed properties

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2019 ) : Punjab Minister for Excise & Taxation Hafiz Mumtaz Ahmad directed to conduct a comprehensive survey of un-assessed and under-assessed properties in regards with property tax by end of the current year.

He issued these directions while presiding over a meeting held at the Circuit House Wednesday for reviewing performance of the Excise & Taxation Department Faisalabad Division in connection with collection of different taxes under the department.

Director Excise Ahmad Saeed was also present while ETOs, AETOs and excise inspectors of the division also participated in the meeting.

The minister checked individual performance of officials and directed that the certificate should be submitted by excise inspectors to the effect that all properties had been assessed for property tax in the jurisdiction of his circle.

He issued warning to the officials having poor performance in tax recovery and gave relaxation of one week to improve the performance regarding achieving targets of tax recoveries.