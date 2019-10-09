UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Minister Directs For Survey Of Un-assessed Properties

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 09th October 2019 | 09:28 PM

Minister directs for survey of un-assessed properties

Punjab Minister for Excise & Taxation Hafiz Mumtaz Ahmad directed to conduct a comprehensive survey of un-assessed and under-assessed properties in regards with property tax by end of the current year

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2019 ) :Punjab Minister for Excise & Taxation Hafiz Mumtaz Ahmad directed to conduct a comprehensive survey of un-assessed and under-assessed properties in regards with property tax by end of the current year.

He issued these directions while presiding over a meeting held at the Circuit House Wednesday for reviewing performance of the Excise & Taxation Department Faisalabad Division in connection with collection of different taxes under the department.

Director Excise Ahmad Saeed was also present while ETOs, AETOs and excise inspectors of the division also participated in the meeting.

The minister checked individual performance of officials and directed that the certificate should be submitted by excise inspectors to the effect that all properties had been assessed for property tax in the jurisdiction of his circle.

He issued warning to the officials having poor performance in tax recovery and gave relaxation of one week to improve the performance regarding achieving targets of tax recoveries.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Poor Punjab Circle All

Recent Stories

Aamir, Akhtar,Haris dominate day two of National U ..

20 minutes ago

Pakistan urges UN to come to aid of children suffe ..

3 minutes ago

Man commits suicide over domestic dispute in Quett ..

3 minutes ago

Prime Minister leaves for Pakistan

3 minutes ago

Road widening ordered in Multan

13 minutes ago

Turkish Airstrikes Kill 2 Civilians in Northern Sy ..

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.