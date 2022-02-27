UrduPoint.com

Minister Directs For Timely Completion Of Construction Work On Bannu Circular Road

Muhammad Irfan Published February 27, 2022 | 05:10 PM

Minister directs for timely completion of construction work on Bannu Circular Road

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Transport and Mass Transit, Shah Mohammad Wazir Sunday inspected under construction work on Circular Road, district Bannu and directed contractor for timely completion of the project.

He also inspected different machineries being erected for construction work after acquiring detailed briefing on the project and expressed satisfaction on the progress.

Speaking on the occasion, Shah Mohammad Wazir sad that with the completion of Circular Road, the people of Bannu would be facilitated in travelling. He said that all the welfare-oriented schemes that were initiated by Pakistan Tehrek-e-Insaf would timely be completed.

He said that all the pledges and promises made with people were being fulfilled and PTI would emerge victorious in coming elections owing to performance and record accomplishments.

Related Topics

Pakistan Bannu Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Road Progress Sunday All Sad

Recent Stories

Australian team arrives in Pakistan for the first ..

Australian team arrives in Pakistan for the first time in 24 years

5 hours ago
 PSL 7 2022 final: Multan Sultans, Lahore Qalandars ..

PSL 7 2022 final: Multan Sultans, Lahore Qalandars to lock horns today

5 hours ago
 Pakistan marks third anniversary of "Operation Swi ..

Pakistan marks third anniversary of "Operation Swift Retort"

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 February 2022

8 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 27th February 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 27th February 2022

8 hours ago
 Character building as important as education: Farr ..

Character building as important as education: Farrukh Habib

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>