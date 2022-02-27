Minister directs for timely completion of construction work on Bannu Circular Road

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Transport and Mass Transit, Shah Mohammad Wazir Sunday inspected under construction work on Circular Road, district Bannu and directed contractor for timely completion of the project.

He also inspected different machineries being erected for construction work after acquiring detailed briefing on the project and expressed satisfaction on the progress.

Speaking on the occasion, Shah Mohammad Wazir sad that with the completion of Circular Road, the people of Bannu would be facilitated in travelling. He said that all the welfare-oriented schemes that were initiated by Pakistan Tehrek-e-Insaf would timely be completed.

He said that all the pledges and promises made with people were being fulfilled and PTI would emerge victorious in coming elections owing to performance and record accomplishments.