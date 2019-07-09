Minister directs for timely completion of ongoing development projects

Provincial Minister Buildings and Roads Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), Dr Muhammad Iqbal here Tuesday directed the authorities concerned and contractors to ensure timely completion of all the ongoing projects without compromising on quality

ASTORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2019 ) :Provincial Minister Buildings and Roads Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), Dr Muhammad Iqbal here Tuesday directed the authorities concerned and contractors to ensure timely completion of all the ongoing projects without compromising on quality.

He said that mega ongoing developmental projects worth millions of rupees were in progress in Astore that after completion would promote tourism besides provide quality travelling facilities to the residents.

The Minister said Astore highway, perishing and musak power projects and many other uplift schemes would accelerate pace of economic development in the area.

He directed executive engineers buildings and roads and water and power to personally supervise pace of work on ongoing projects and ensure its completion by end of this year.

The Minister also instructed all contractors and executive engineers to submit report of developmental work on weekly and monthly basis, saying leniency in part of government officials would not be accepted.