Minister directs for timely completion of Swat Darul Aman

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2023 ) :Caretaker KP Minister for Communication and Works Mohammad Ali Shah on Saturday directed for accelerating works on under-constructed Swat Darul Aman to ensure the timely transfer of its residents.

He expressed these views while inspecting different areas of the under-constructed Swat Darul Aman after attending the briefing session. The minister was informed about financial constraints faced in the timely completion of the project.

Mohammad Ali Shah ensured that the problems of finances would be discussed with concerned officers of KP Finance Department to achieve the target of timely completion of Darul Aman.