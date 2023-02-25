UrduPoint.com

Minister Directs For Timely Completion Of Swat Darul Aman

Faizan Hashmi Published February 25, 2023 | 06:44 PM

Minister directs for timely completion of Swat Darul Aman

Caretaker KP Minister for Communication and Works Mohammad Ali Shah on Saturday directed for accelerating works on under-constructed Swat Darul Aman to ensure the timely transfer of its residents

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2023 ) :Caretaker KP Minister for Communication and Works Mohammad Ali Shah on Saturday directed for accelerating works on under-constructed Swat Darul Aman to ensure the timely transfer of its residents.

He expressed these views while inspecting different areas of the under-constructed Swat Darul Aman after attending the briefing session. The minister was informed about financial constraints faced in the timely completion of the project.

Mohammad Ali Shah ensured that the problems of finances would be discussed with concerned officers of KP Finance Department to achieve the target of timely completion of Darul Aman.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Swat

Recent Stories

PUBG enthusiast kills father, injures mother

PUBG enthusiast kills father, injures mother

59 seconds ago
 Two labourers killed, three injured as shuttering ..

Two labourers killed, three injured as shuttering of under-construction Bhara Ka ..

1 minute ago
 Imran Khan condemns PDM, Maryam Nawaz over alleged ..

Imran Khan condemns PDM, Maryam Nawaz over alleged ‘calculated attacks on SC j ..

12 minutes ago
 European stocks record biggest ever weekly loss in ..

European stocks record biggest ever weekly loss in 2023

8 minutes ago
 Court awards death sentence in a murder case

Court awards death sentence in a murder case

9 minutes ago
 UK to give thousands of Eurovision tickets to disp ..

UK to give thousands of Eurovision tickets to displaced Ukrainians

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.