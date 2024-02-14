Minister Directs HEC, FDE To Accelerate Policy Formulation Process
Muhammad Irfan Published February 14, 2024 | 06:35 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2024) Caretaker Minister for Federal education and Professional Training Madad Ali Sindhi Wednesday directed the Higher Education Commission (HEC) and Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) to accelerate formulation of policy and execution of ongoing projects.
He made these directions while chairing a meeting held here which was also attended by DG FDE and senior representatives from HEC in addition with senior officials from the ministry.
The minister was briefed by HEC representatives about the consideration of the Private Members Bill "The Smart Institute of Science and Technolog (Amendment) Bill 2023".
HEC had been deliberating on developing a service structure and promotion policy for the university's teachers, they added.
The minister was told about imparting training to the teachers of FDE.
Similarly, Madad Ali was briefed about the number of students studying in "A" and "O" levels under the Cambridge system in Islamabad.
