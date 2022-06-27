UrduPoint.com

Minister Directs Hospitals To Provide Good Health Facilities To People

Faizan Hashmi Published June 27, 2022 | 09:13 PM

Provincial Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique on Monday directed all government hospitals in Punjab to provide better health facilities to patients of corona virus and dengue

He issued these directions while presiding over a meeting here at Primary and Secondary Health Care Department (P&SHD) to review corona, dengue situation and development projects across the province.

Additional Secretary Technical Dr Asim Altaf, Chief Planning Officer Abdul Haq Bhatti, Additional Secretary Development Dr Mukhtar Awan and other officials were also present.

The minister said that corona and dengue situation in Punjab was being monitored continuously, adding that coronavirus testing had been increased in Punjab.

He appealed to people to complete vaccination of coronavirus as soon as possible and follow corona Standard Operating Procedure (SOPs).

He said that the government had intensified anti-dengue operations in union councils of all districts of Punjab, adding that all commissioners and deputy commissioners of Punjab were monitoring the dengue prevention operations.

