Minister Directs IGP KP For Foolproof Security Arrangements During Moharram

Sumaira FH Published July 20, 2022 | 09:01 PM

Minister directs IGP KP for foolproof security arrangements during Moharram

Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resources Development, Sajid Hussain Tori on Wednesday directed the Inspector General of KP Police for foolproof security arrangements in the province during Moharrumul Haram

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resources Development, Sajid Hussain Tori on Wednesday directed the Inspector General of KP Police for foolproof security arrangements in the province during Moharrumul Haram.

During a meeting with the IGP KP, the minister urged people to cooperate with the police and administration during Moharrum.

He directed to provide motorcycles to traffic police of Kurrum and installation of traffic signals at squares besides strict action against drugs peddlers. Drugs addicts should be admitted in rehabilitation centres, he added.

