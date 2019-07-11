UrduPoint.com
Minister Directs Improvement In Holding Of ETEA Test

Faizan Hashmi 10 seconds ago Thu 11th July 2019 | 10:01 PM

Minister directs improvement in holding of ETEA test

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for law Sultan Muhammad Khan here Thursday chaired a meeting of provincial special parliamentary committee tasked to bring parity and suggest reforms in marking of entrance test of engineering and medical colleges

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2019 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for law Sultan Muhammad Khan here Thursday chaired a meeting of provincial special parliamentary committee tasked to bring parity and suggest reforms in marking of entrance test of engineering and medical colleges.

The meeting was attended by MPAs including Mufti Ubaid-ur-Rehman and Asia Asad, Secretary education Manzoor Ahmad, Executive Director Sharafat Khan Rabbani, Vice Chancellors of University of Engineering and Khyber Medical University.

On the occasion, participants were briefed about Educational Testing and Evaluation Agency (ETEA) and its procedure regarding the test system. Secretary Education told that parity of marking has been made according to Pakistan Medical and Dental Council standard avoiding chance of miscalculation.

It was said that CCTV Cameras have been made functional and Bio metric locks have been installed at ETEA office.

Minister for Law directed officials to hold next coming medical entry test in a better way. It was said that CCTV Cameras have been made functional and bio metric locks have been established in the doors in ETEA office.

He added that officials found guilty of leaking entry test paper last year would be brought to justice adding provincial government has adopted zero tolerance towards such practices.

