Minister directs improvement in holding of ETEA test

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2019 ) : Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for law Sultan Muhammad Khan here Thursday chaired a meeting of provincial special parliamentary committee tasked to bring parity and suggest reforms in marking of entrance test of engineering and medical colleges.

The meeting was attended by MPAs including Mufti Ubaid-ur-Rehman and Asia Asad, Secretary education Manzoor Ahmad, Executive Director Sharafat Khan Rabbani, Vice Chancellors of University of Engineering and Khyber Medical University.

On the occasion, participants were briefed about Educational Testing and Evaluation Agency (ETEA) and its procedure regarding the test system. Secretary Education told that parity of marking has been made according to Pakistan Medical and Dental Council standard avoiding chance of miscalculation.

Minister for Law directed officials to hold next coming medical entry test in a better way.

He added that officials found guilty of leaking entry test paper last year would be brought to justice adding provincial government has adopted zero tolerance towards such practices.