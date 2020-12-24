Minister directs inquiry into beating of student by BRT guards

Provincial Transport Minister, Shah Muhammad Wazir on Thursday directed for conducting a complete, free and fair inquiry into the incident of a student, Maaz Iqbal who was severely aggravated by the security guards of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) at Abdara Station

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) :Provincial Transport Minister, Shah Muhammad Wazir on Thursday directed for conducting a complete, free and fair inquiry into the incident of a student, Maaz Iqbal who was severely aggravated by the security guards of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) at Abdara Station.

Deputy Director Transport Department, Dr Tariq Usman will lead the three-member inquiry team to ascertain real grounds of the incident and nominate those responsible for the incident.

It was also directed that till the final report of the inquiry, the services of all the concerned security guards will remain suspended.

A statement from the Minister's office said Deputy Director Legal Salman Nisar and Director Legal, Arif Wazir will also work as inquiry officers.

The inquiry team will complete its process of findings within three days and submit its report.

The father of the victim student also met with the Transport Minister and apprised him of the mishandling of his child.

Minister on the occasion called CEO of the Trans Peshawar, Fayyaz Khan to his office and directed for providing justice to the aggrieved father.

Minister made it clear that no misdeed would be tolerated in BRT service and any staffer found indulged in such practice would face stern action.

He said the law was equal for all adding there were complaints received against the same guard earlier and if proved he would face the consequences.