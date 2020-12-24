UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Minister Directs Inquiry Into Beating Of Student By BRT Guards

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 24th December 2020 | 01:37 PM

Minister directs inquiry into beating of student by BRT guards

Provincial Transport Minister, Shah Muhammad Wazir on Thursday directed for conducting a complete, free and fair inquiry into the incident of a student, Maaz Iqbal who was severely aggravated by the security guards of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) at Abdara Station

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) :Provincial Transport Minister, Shah Muhammad Wazir on Thursday directed for conducting a complete, free and fair inquiry into the incident of a student, Maaz Iqbal who was severely aggravated by the security guards of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) at Abdara Station.

Deputy Director Transport Department, Dr Tariq Usman will lead the three-member inquiry team to ascertain real grounds of the incident and nominate those responsible for the incident.

It was also directed that till the final report of the inquiry, the services of all the concerned security guards will remain suspended.

A statement from the Minister's office said Deputy Director Legal Salman Nisar and Director Legal, Arif Wazir will also work as inquiry officers.

The inquiry team will complete its process of findings within three days and submit its report.

The father of the victim student also met with the Transport Minister and apprised him of the mishandling of his child.

Minister on the occasion called CEO of the Trans Peshawar, Fayyaz Khan to his office and directed for providing justice to the aggrieved father.

Minister made it clear that no misdeed would be tolerated in BRT service and any staffer found indulged in such practice would face stern action.

He said the law was equal for all adding there were complaints received against the same guard earlier and if proved he would face the consequences.

Related Topics

Peshawar Student Same Lead All From

Recent Stories

Mahira Khan shares emotional reflections during is ..

5 minutes ago

Mongolia logs 6 new COVID-19 cases, 43 recoveries

3 minutes ago

COVID-19 cases reported in overseas Indonesians ri ..

3 minutes ago

Govt promoting culture of electoral reforms to ens ..

3 minutes ago

DEWA wins two awards at the MENA Green Building Aw ..

25 minutes ago

East China reports COVID-19 reinfection case

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.