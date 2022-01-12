UrduPoint.com

Minister Directs Inspection Of Flour Mills

Faizan Hashmi Published January 12, 2022 | 07:14 PM

Khaber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Food, Atif Khan on Wednesday directed the authorities of the Food Department to ensure inspection of flour mills for provision of quality flour and monitoring of the availability of subsidized flour to people

He issued these directives while presiding over a briefing regarding new and ongoing schemes under the annual development programme organized by the Food Department here.

Besides that Secretary Food, Director Food and other concerned authorities also attended the meeting. During the meeting, the provincial minister was given a detailed briefing regarding progress on ongoing and new schemes, said a news release issued here.

Speaking on the occasion, the provincial minister directed acceleration of the pace of work on go-down management, supply management, fleet management, inspections management and lab management systems.

He said whoever was found involved in misappropriation would face legation proceedings to extend the benefits of the relief-oriented measures of the government. He added that the provincial government would continue its welfare-oriented steps and directed initiation of more steps for arresting artificial price hike.

The provincial minister said that the reformation process in the department would continue as it was essential for ensuring good governance. He directed for maintenance of transparency in all projects of the Food Department.

