UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Minister Directs Launching Of E-billing System In PHED

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 31st May 2021 | 09:09 PM

Minister directs launching of e-billing system in PHED

KP Minister for Public Health Engineering Department (PHED), Shakeel Khan on Monday directed the authorities for launching of e-billing system and abolition of illegal water connections with immediate effect

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2021 ) :KP Minister for Public Health Engineering Department (PHED), Shakeel Khan on Monday directed the authorities for launching of e-billing system and abolition of illegal water connections with immediate effect.

He issued these directives during an introductory session with the authorities of the department here.

The provincial minister was given a detailed briefing regarding operation of the department and ongoing schemes.

Beside, Special Assistant to Chief Minister KP on Prisons, Shafiullah Khan, Members Provincial Assembly Zahir Shah Toru, Arbab Jehandad Khan and Secretary PHE, Zakir Hussain Afridi, and other officials of the department attended the briefing.

The provincial minister directed the authorities to monitor ongoing schemes and ensuring quality of work.

He directed to posting at least three employees at each water supply scheme and tube well to improve the system.

He directed Chief Engineer to take steps for achievement of the targeted revenue and forthwith utilization of released funds for all ongoing schemes.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Water Provincial Assembly Shakeel Afridi All

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Mohammed opens GISEC

26 minutes ago

Shurooq unveils two development projects valued AE ..

27 minutes ago

Zaki Nusseibeh honours female student winners of v ..

57 minutes ago

Russia Hopes for Reversal of Negative Trends in Re ..

2 minutes ago

Qatar Airways Refunded Over $2Bln to Clients Since ..

2 minutes ago

Man dies after using moonshine liquor

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.