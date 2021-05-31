Minister directs launching of e-billing system in PHED

KP Minister for Public Health Engineering Department (PHED), Shakeel Khan on Monday directed the authorities for launching of e-billing system and abolition of illegal water connections with immediate effect

He issued these directives during an introductory session with the authorities of the department here.

The provincial minister was given a detailed briefing regarding operation of the department and ongoing schemes.

Beside, Special Assistant to Chief Minister KP on Prisons, Shafiullah Khan, Members Provincial Assembly Zahir Shah Toru, Arbab Jehandad Khan and Secretary PHE, Zakir Hussain Afridi, and other officials of the department attended the briefing.

The provincial minister directed the authorities to monitor ongoing schemes and ensuring quality of work.

He directed to posting at least three employees at each water supply scheme and tube well to improve the system.

He directed Chief Engineer to take steps for achievement of the targeted revenue and forthwith utilization of released funds for all ongoing schemes.