Minister directs LEAs to intensify operations against street criminals, drug trafficking

KARACHI, (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 25th, 2023) :Sindh Caretaker Home Minister Brigadier (retd) Haris Nawaz on Monday directed the law enforcement agencies to intensify joint intelligence-based operations against street criminals, drug traffickers/peddlers, and law-breakers including the land grabbing mafia and develop strategies and ensure operations against illegal immigrants from the city.

He was presiding over a meeting with senior police officers at the Karachi Police Office here.

Additional IGP - Karachi, Zonal DIGPs, DIGP - CIA, SSP- AVCC, SSP - AVLC and district SSPs of Karachi participated in the meeting.

The caretaker home minister reviewed ongoing operations against organized crimes, narcotics and illegal immigrants, particularly Afghan nationals residing illegally in the city and those involved in suspicious/criminal activities.

Brig. (Rtd.) Haris Nawaz said law enforcement agencies have done a great job against organized crimes and drugs.

However, he emphasized the need to speed up the measures against anti-social and criminal elements.

The caretaker home minister also ordered senior police officers to visit police stations in their respective districts and "check the manpower and equipment", besides instructing the police to adopt a citizen-friendly attitude.

The meeting also reviewed the deployment of police personnel for the security of various personalities in the province. In the meeting, it was suggested to withdraw the additional police personnel unnecessarily deployed on security duties. The Home Minister said those who really need security will be provided with police personnel.

While reviewing the progress on the Safe City Project, the home minister said the Karachi Safe City Project was an important project for the city and the provincial caretaker government was committed to its implementation.