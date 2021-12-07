Minister directs massive plantation in southern districts to increase forestland

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DIKHAN, Dec 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Local Government, Elections and Rural Development Faisal Amin Gandapur directed tehsil municipal officers (TMOs) merged and southern districts for planting of saplings in rural and urban areas to increase greenery and forestland.

He issued these directives while chairing a meeting of TMOs held here at his office that was attended by TMOs of DIKhan, Purwa, Paharpur, Tank, Kulachi, Darban and merged districts Darazanda, Jandoola, Ladha, and Wana.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said that improvement in local government system is essential for providing best services to masses and all available resources would be utilized to introduce reforms in the department.

He also directed quarters concerned to work dedicatedly for achieving the task of clean and green Pakistan. The minister said that he would inspect the campaign by himself and no those found guilty of negligence would be dealt, accordingly.