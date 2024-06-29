Minister Directs Measures To Maintain Peace During Muharram
Sumaira FH Published June 29, 2024 | 07:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Law, Aftab Alam Afridi has directed the concerned authorities to work together and take measures to maintain peace during Muharram.
He said this during a meeting with elders belonging to different schools of thought in Kohat on Saturday.
Deputy Commissioner, MPAs and representatives of police, Rescue 1122 and Pesco also attended the meeting.
The minister directed to utilize resources to maintain law and order situation stressing devising a result oriented and applicable plan to achieve the objective.
He also urged the people to play their role for peaceful observance of Muharram and foil attempts of elements to disrupt peace and create rift among people. He also advised the people to be patient and respect sentiments of each other during Muharram.
Recent Stories
LHC orders PM office to direct all civil, military agencies not to contact any j ..
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Rain may affect South Africa-India final match today
PTI once again accuses US of toppling elected govt through cipher
Tax fraud in Pakistan now will carry penalty of 5 to 10 years jail
Solar energy big relief amid inflated electricity bills
‘Pakistan wants good ties with US on basis of mutual respect’
Actor Rashid Mahmood cries over inflated electricity bill
There is absolutely no room for extremism in Pakistan. Khawaja Rameez Hasan
Malala renews call for Gaza easefire
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 June 2024
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: South Africa to face India in final match tomorrow
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Governor KP clarifies to personally bear Kundi Farm's expenses9 seconds ago
-
SSP Sukkur urges Ulema to play role to maintain peace during Muharram15 seconds ago
-
Meeting held to ensure peaceful Muharram10 minutes ago
-
Balochistan govt present balanced budget for 2024-25, no new tax imposed: Jaffar Mandokhail10 minutes ago
-
Traffic accident at Hazara university chowk Mansehra claims two lives10 minutes ago
-
Bathing in sea banned for one month20 minutes ago
-
TMA Employees Union bids farewell to XEN Lal Ghaffar Khattak20 minutes ago
-
Secretary Irrigation visits Sutlej River to inspect changes after construction of bridges20 minutes ago
-
DC Mirpurkhas for devotion in anti-Polio drive to secure children's future30 minutes ago
-
Stakeholders meet to tackle rising road accidents in AJK30 minutes ago
-
CM Bugti orders to establish two more trauma centers in Quetta40 minutes ago
-
Iranian ambassador condemns US Congress resolution on Pakistan's elections40 minutes ago