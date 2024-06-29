Open Menu

Minister Directs Measures To Maintain Peace During Muharram

Sumaira FH Published June 29, 2024 | 07:00 PM

Minister directs measures to maintain peace during Muharram

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Law, Aftab Alam Afridi has directed the concerned authorities to work together and take measures to maintain peace during Muharram.

He said this during a meeting with elders belonging to different schools of thought in Kohat on Saturday.

Deputy Commissioner, MPAs and representatives of police, Rescue 1122 and Pesco also attended the meeting.

The minister directed to utilize resources to maintain law and order situation stressing devising a result oriented and applicable plan to achieve the objective.

He also urged the people to play their role for peaceful observance of Muharram and foil attempts of elements to disrupt peace and create rift among people. He also advised the people to be patient and respect sentiments of each other during Muharram.

