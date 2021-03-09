Minister directs model schools to refrain from unnecessary expenses

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Education, Shahram Khan Tarakai Tuesday directed administration of model schools to refrain from unnecessary expenses and to further improve education standard in their institutions.

He was chairing a meeting of Board of Governors Bannu Model School and College.

The minister said that provision of quality education is among topmost priorities of government adding available resources would be utilizes in this connection.

He also directed Bannu Model School to give admissions keeping in view seats availability and said overburdening affects education quality and performance of teachers.

Appreciating performance of the school in board examinations, he directed school administration to forward their recommendation for inclusion of IT education in curriculum.

He said that government desires earliest finalization of rules aiming bringing uniformity in affairs of all model schools.

The meeting also agreed to grant PhD allowances and merit based fee concessions to students and directed concerned committees to present proposals in next board meeting. Participants also referred audit para relating matters to committees for further action.