Minister directs monitoring supply of subsidized flour

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Food, Atif Khan Friday directed strict monitoring subsidized flour supply to consumers and action against mill owners which were found guilty of ignoring rules and regulation.

According to an official statement, the minister issued these directives in a notification to three flour mills that were found involved in irregularities and flouting orders of the government.

The minister also directed concerned officials to expedite inspection process of flour mills and to ensure supply of subsidized flour to consumers.

It is worth mentioning that the letters were issued to three flour mills for unhygienic conditions, illegal selling of subsidized flour mills and for weighing less. The minister also suspended an assistant food controller and two food inspectors for colluding with mill owners.