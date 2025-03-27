Minister directs new business model, e-commerce for Pakistan Post

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2025) Federal Minister for Communications Abdul Aleem Khan on Thursday directed that the best cargo services, commercial and e-commerce activities be promoted at all post offices across the country.

Pakistan Post must modernize its operations and align this department with contemporary requirements, moving away from outdated practices. He further stated that a new business model should be adopted and incompetent staff should be replaced with best professionals to compete with the private sector.

Chairing a high-level meeting on Pakistan Post's Business Plan, Federal Minister set a six-month deadline for improving the department's performance which includes reducing expenses, increasing revenue and enhancing the efficiency of Pakistan Post's officers and staff, said a press release.

Federal Minister Abdul Aleem Khan asked for a list of all 22,000 employees of Pakistan Post and emphasized that everyone must contribute to improve the organization or it will be shut down.

The minister instructed Pakistan Post to adopt a more effective business strategy with a focus on emulating the model of top courier companies. He also highlighted the need for Pakistan Post to introduce NADRA and Passport Services at all its offices as well as the arrangement to receive money orders in addition to delivering them. With the existing workforce, Pakistan Post can establish "One-Window Centers" to provide various services at one stop, he added.

Aleem Khan stressed the need for government institutions to reduce costs and increase revenue. He also emphasized that Pakistan Post must define clear objectives and strive to achieve them. Federal Secretary for Communications and the Director General of Pakistan Post briefed the high-level meeting, explaining that following the Minister's directives over the past one year Pakistan Post's revenue had increased. Several recommendations for a new business model of Pakistan Post were also presented in this high level meeting.