Minister Directs New Research Projects On South Punjab Indicators

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Thu 16th January 2020 | 12:04 AM

Minister directs new research projects on South Punjab indicators

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid directed the Nishtar Medical University to start special research initiatives on health indicators in South Punjab at the 7th syndicate meeting of the University on Wednesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2020 ):Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid directed the Nishtar Medical University to start special research initiatives on health indicators in South Punjab at the 7th syndicate meeting of the University on Wednesday.

The Minister said, "Proper research is the cornerstone of evidence-based policymaking. The development indicators in South Punjab need improvement. In order to introduce meaningful development, we need good quality research in underdeveloped areas so that we are able to introduce targeted interventions and bring visible improvement.

" Vice-Chancellor Nishtar Medical University Prof. Mustafa Kamal Pasha, senior syndicate as well as faculty members of the University were also present on the occasion.

The Minister approved different agenda items for the syndicate meeting including hiring for new human resource, working paper for positions till grade 15 and opening of new bank account.

The minister visited the site of Nishtar-II Project where the development was in full swing. The Nishtar-II Project will help reduce burden at the existing facilities.

