Minister Directs NHA To Accelerate Development Projects On N-25, West Sector
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 03, 2025 | 07:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2025) Federal Minister for Communications Abdul Aleem Khan here on Saturday visited the Headquarters of National Highway Authority (NHA) where he inspected various departments and chaired a high-level meeting.
The minister issued directives to expedite the pace of development projects in the NHA’s Western Sector including the Karachi-Quetta N-25 highway and accelerate the pace of work to complete it as early as possible, said a press release.
He emphasized the need to improve the existing procedures within the NHA to enhance efficiency and productivity. To this end, Federal Minister Abdul Aleem Khan assigned the task of reforming the system to the Secretary Communications and the Chairman NHA.
The meeting reviewed various institutional matters while the Federal Minister instructed that project presentations be prepared in more professional manner by National Highway Authority keeping it crystal clear and of high-quality.
Abdul Aleem Khan further directed the NHA to outsource its marketing and image-building functions to enhance public perception. He stressed that National Highways should reflect excellence and aesthetic appeal, providing a visibly improved experience for travelers. He also instructed that horticulture services be engaged by professional firms to enhance the beautification of areas surrounding of National Highways.
The minister urged upon citizens to cooperate with the NHA by contributing to cleanliness efforts.
The high-level meeting was attended by the Federal Secretary for Communications, Chairman NHA and other senior officers who briefed the Federal Minister on ongoing and proposed projects especially of West Sector while importance decisions were also approved in this session.
Recent Stories
PSL 2025 Match 23 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Wh ..
UN Judge Lydia Mugambe sentenced to over six years in UK prison for exploitation ..
Karachi weather; Thunderstorms, rain expected on Monday
Gold prices go down by Rs2,300 per tola in Pakistan
National Women's T20 tournament to commence on Wednesday in Karachi
Weather update; check chances of rain in Lahore, Karachi and Pakistan’s other ..
Pakistan famous Screenwriter Muhammad Kamal Pasha passes away
Pakistan bans IPL 2025 after ban on PSL 10 in India
Five Khwarij killed during three operations in KP: ISPR
Pakistan successfully conducts training launch of Abdali Weapon System
Dr. Raza Muhammad’s services to the Islamabad Policy Research Institute are co ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 May 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Press freedom is backbone of democracy: DC4 minutes ago
-
Health minister vows to ensure safe patient care in hospitals4 minutes ago
-
President congratulates newly elected CPNE office bearers4 minutes ago
-
Minister directs NHA to accelerate development projects on N-25, West Sector4 minutes ago
-
AUJ organizes seminar to mark World Press Freedom Day14 minutes ago
-
Islamabad Police CTD conducts seven-day combat refresher course for Jawans24 minutes ago
-
Traffic Police Abbottabad intensify crackdown on violators across the district24 minutes ago
-
Commissioner orders for improvement in roads condition24 minutes ago
-
Illegal constructions demolished in Chibban and Mai Di Jhuggi24 minutes ago
-
PM congratulates Australia's PM Albanese on re-election34 minutes ago
-
Cotton cultivation enters final phase in Punjab34 minutes ago
-
Ne Estate Officer appointed to FDA34 minutes ago