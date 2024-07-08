Open Menu

Minister Directs NHA To Make Organization Profitable, Resource Increasing

Umer Jamshaid Published July 08, 2024 | 09:28 PM

Minister directs NHA to make organization profitable, resource increasing

Federal Minister for Communications, Privatization and Board of Investment Abdul Aleem Khan on Monday directed the National Highway Authority (NHA) to make a profitable and resource increasing organization to ensure the self-sufficient in future

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2024) Federal Minister for Communications, Privatization and board of Investment Abdul Aleem Khan on Monday directed the National Highway Authority (NHA) to make a profitable and resource increasing organization to ensure the self-sufficient in future.

Presiding over a high-level meeting, the minister said that NHA should bring change in its reputation and become a good name for the nation and the country by working with self-reliance, hard work and honesty, said a press release.

He further said that his first priority in the department is to ensure the construction of a safe and qualitative Motorway from Sukkur to Karachi, followed by the completion of highways from Karachi to Quetta and from Mansehra to Babusar Top, as soon as possible.

He said that from the commercial point of view, the main target of all our highways’ and road network should be the countries of Central Asia which will be more beneficial for Pakistan.

Aleem Khan said that he is offering new tasks and departmental plan of action under which Government funds will not be wasted in any way and there will be zero tolerance on corruption through which maximum benefit could be attained from minimum expenditure.

He directed that for the new and ongoing projects of NHA there must be third party evaluation from multinational companies. He said the authority has to avoid the old working system and come forward to compete with the private sector.

The minister directed that trucks exceeding the allowed weight should not come on any highway of NHA moreover long queues should be eliminated by ensuring "M-Tag" on all motorways including Lahore-Sialkot sector.

Aleem Khan further said that he himself visit to Sindh and Balochistan provinces so that the speed of work on the projects of NHA could be reviewed on the spot.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Corruption Balochistan Quetta Motorway Visit Road Abdul Aleem Khan Mansehra Sukkur NHA All From Government Top Asia Weight

Recent Stories

Finance minister meets Chairman Delivery Associate ..

Finance minister meets Chairman Delivery Associates

11 minutes ago
 Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan receives ..

Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan receives President upon arrival in Lah ..

12 minutes ago
 Ambassador Amna Baloch calls on ED EU Institute of ..

Ambassador Amna Baloch calls on ED EU Institute of Peace Michael Keating

27 minutes ago
 Rwandan troops fought alongside M23 rebels in DR C ..

Rwandan troops fought alongside M23 rebels in DR Congo: UN experts

30 minutes ago
 UN High Commissioner for Refugees calls on Deputy ..

UN High Commissioner for Refugees calls on Deputy PM Ishaq Dar

30 minutes ago
 Salman Rafique chairs 11th UCHS syndicate meeting

Salman Rafique chairs 11th UCHS syndicate meeting

30 minutes ago
Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) finalizes Ashura ..

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) finalizes Ashura Day plan

30 minutes ago
 Heavy quantity of narcotics seized, accused arrest ..

Heavy quantity of narcotics seized, accused arrested

16 minutes ago
 Police formulates comprehensive Muharram security ..

Police formulates comprehensive Muharram security plan

16 minutes ago
 HESCO determines to provide uninterrupted power su ..

HESCO determines to provide uninterrupted power supply during Muharram

16 minutes ago
 Tourism squad playing active role in facilitating ..

Tourism squad playing active role in facilitating tourists

16 minutes ago
 Iranian envoy pays tribute Abdul Sattar Edhi on hi ..

Iranian envoy pays tribute Abdul Sattar Edhi on his 8th death anniversary

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan