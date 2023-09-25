Open Menu

Minister Directs NRA To Observe Month Of Rabi Ul Awal

Ijaz Ahmad Published September 25, 2023 | 11:34 PM

Caretaker Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Madad Ali Sindhi Monday ordered Chairman National Rahmatul-lil-Alameen Authority to organize month long continuous events to observe holy month of Rabi ul Awwal

He made these directions while visiting the National Rahmatul-lil-Alameen Authority here.

During the visit, he also met the authority's Chairman Khurshid Ahmad Nadeem.

Madad Ali Sindhi said the authority’s mandate was critical for nation building.

The minister said that the Pakistani nation was facing challenges that could only be addressed by the authority.

He said that intolerance was rampant in our society and the true message of peace and love of islam needed to be promoted in the country.

Madad said that Islam was a religion of peac, stressing the importance of the vision of Riyasat – e Madina.

The chairman NRA briefed the minister about the on going activities and mandate of authority.

The minister was told that the NRA’s mandate was to actualize the concept of Riyasat– e Madina based upon justice, rule of law and welfare society through character building of the nation.

The chairman also informed about the challenges faced by the organization.

The minister assured the chairmen that the ministry would provide support so the authority could perform duties effectively.

He ordered the chairman to enhance its awareness campaign and focus on civic cuties of the nation.

He further added that Islamophobia was a menace which should be tackled at every level.

