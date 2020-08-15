UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Minister Directs Officials Concerned To Ensure Cleaning

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 15th August 2020 | 07:55 PM

Minister directs officials concerned to ensure cleaning

Sindh Minister for Information and Local Government Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has said that the sanitation situation in Sindh should be improved, dirt and piles of garbage should be completely removed from all the districts

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2020 ) :Sindh Minister for Information and Local Government Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has said that the sanitation situation in Sindh should be improved, dirt and piles of garbage should be completely removed from all the districts.

In a statement on Saturday, he said that garbage lying on the roads, neighborhoods and streets should be picked up on an emergency basis and the entire situation should be monitored by the Municipal Commissioner along with Solid Waste Management board (SSWMB) officials.

The Minister said that special orders have been issued to normalize the sanitation situation in different areas after rains and Eid-ul-Azha and to keep each Union Council clean.

Nasir while ordering to inform about the cleaning activities on daily basis, said that all the officers should immediately inform about the cleaning activities taking place in their areas and make every effort to ensure uninterrupted on an emergency basis in all areas.

Nasir said that he would pay a surprise visit to the area to review the sanitation situation and the SSWMB should try to further improve its responsibilities.

Related Topics

Sindh Visit Nasir Turkish Lira All From Government Rains

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid visits COVID-19 Command and Co ..

11 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid issues Decrees on Boards of In ..

26 minutes ago

Fugitive Presidential Contender Tsepkalo Faces Cri ..

1 minute ago

Gold rates in Karachi on Saturday 15 Aug 2020

1 minute ago

Drizzle or light rain at night/morning forecast

1 minute ago

Minister directs to improve sanitation in Sindh

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.