Minister directs officials concerned to ensure cleaning

Sindh Minister for Information and Local Government Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has said that the sanitation situation in Sindh should be improved, dirt and piles of garbage should be completely removed from all the districts

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2020 ) :Sindh Minister for Information and Local Government Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has said that the sanitation situation in Sindh should be improved, dirt and piles of garbage should be completely removed from all the districts.

In a statement on Saturday, he said that garbage lying on the roads, neighborhoods and streets should be picked up on an emergency basis and the entire situation should be monitored by the Municipal Commissioner along with Solid Waste Management board (SSWMB) officials.

The Minister said that special orders have been issued to normalize the sanitation situation in different areas after rains and Eid-ul-Azha and to keep each Union Council clean.

Nasir while ordering to inform about the cleaning activities on daily basis, said that all the officers should immediately inform about the cleaning activities taking place in their areas and make every effort to ensure uninterrupted on an emergency basis in all areas.

Nasir said that he would pay a surprise visit to the area to review the sanitation situation and the SSWMB should try to further improve its responsibilities.