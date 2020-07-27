Minister directs officials to visit cattle markets to ensure facilities

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Livestock Sardar Husnain Bahadur Dreshak on Monday directed the officials of district administration and Live stock to regularly visit the cattle markets set up in the district in order to ensure the provision of facilities to the people.

During his visit to local cattle markets in the district, he said that maximum possible facilities have been provided to the buyers and sellers at the markets by the provincial government and urged the people to adopt all precautionary measures to avoid the spread of coronavirus.

The Minister said that as the monsoon season is in full swing, remove stagnant water after rain in order to prevent the breeding of dengue mosquito at the markets.