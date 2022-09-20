Minister directs PIA to increase Quetta-bound flights amid limited land connectivity

Minister for Aviation Khawaja Saad Rafique on Tuesday directed Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) and urged other domestic airlines to increase their number of air flights to Quetta due to limited land connectivity caused by the recent floods that played havoc in parts of the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2022 ) :Minister for Aviation Khawaja Saad Rafique on Tuesday directed Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) and urged other domestic airlines to increase their number of air flights to Quetta due to limited land connectivity caused by the recent floods that played havoc in parts of the country.

He passed these directives while presiding over a special meeting of the Aviation Department.

"Due to the lack of land connectivity, instructions have been issued to national and other domestic airlines to increase the air operations of Quetta," a news release said.

The minister said weekly flights from Lahore to Quetta should also be increased.

Saad Rafique said PIA should promote its concessional packages given to senior citizens, students and special persons.

He asked PIA to prepare feasibility to operate flights from Quetta to Iran and Iraq aimed at providing safe and comfortable travel facilities to pilgrims.

The minister said PIA had improved its food quality but there was still room for further improvement.

He stressed the need for encouraging 'budget airlines' operating with small jets to increase domestic flights and make small airports functional.

Saad Rafique was of the view, that all airlines, including PIA should collaborate with tour promoters and licensed airlines to promote tourism with increased domestic flight operations.