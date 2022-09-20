UrduPoint.com

Minister Directs PIA To Increase Quetta-bound Flights Amid Limited Land Connectivity

Muhammad Irfan Published September 20, 2022 | 08:09 PM

Minister directs PIA to increase Quetta-bound flights amid limited land connectivity

Minister for Aviation Khawaja Saad Rafique on Tuesday directed Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) and urged other domestic airlines to increase their number of air flights to Quetta due to limited land connectivity caused by the recent floods that played havoc in parts of the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2022 ) :Minister for Aviation Khawaja Saad Rafique on Tuesday directed Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) and urged other domestic airlines to increase their number of air flights to Quetta due to limited land connectivity caused by the recent floods that played havoc in parts of the country.

He passed these directives while presiding over a special meeting of the Aviation Department.

"Due to the lack of land connectivity, instructions have been issued to national and other domestic airlines to increase the air operations of Quetta," a news release said.

The minister said weekly flights from Lahore to Quetta should also be increased.

Saad Rafique said PIA should promote its concessional packages given to senior citizens, students and special persons.

He asked PIA to prepare feasibility to operate flights from Quetta to Iran and Iraq aimed at providing safe and comfortable travel facilities to pilgrims.

The minister said PIA had improved its food quality but there was still room for further improvement.

He stressed the need for encouraging 'budget airlines' operating with small jets to increase domestic flights and make small airports functional.

Saad Rafique was of the view, that all airlines, including PIA should collaborate with tour promoters and licensed airlines to promote tourism with increased domestic flight operations.

Related Topics

Lahore Quetta Iran Khawaja Saad Rafique Budget Iraq All From PIA

Recent Stories

Germany to Approve Uniper Takeover on Wednesday - ..

Germany to Approve Uniper Takeover on Wednesday - Reports

39 seconds ago
 Wassan urges for provision of free seeds, fertilis ..

Wassan urges for provision of free seeds, fertilisers to farmers of flood-hit ar ..

41 seconds ago
 PAC seeks briefing from ex chief justice on dams f ..

PAC seeks briefing from ex chief justice on dams funds

43 seconds ago
 Honduras Keeps Ties With Russia, Will Appoint New ..

Honduras Keeps Ties With Russia, Will Appoint New Ambassador in Next Days - Mini ..

13 minutes ago
 Russian National Football Team Will Not Take Part ..

Russian National Football Team Will Not Take Part in Draw for Euro-2024 Qualifie ..

13 minutes ago
 ASEAN desk at Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and I ..

ASEAN desk at Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry to increase regional t ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.