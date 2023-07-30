Minister directs Pindi admin to access damages of fire affected shopping centres

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2023 ) :Provincial Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare and Population Welfare Dr Jamal Nasir here on Sunday inspected the fire-affected plazas on Benazir Bhutto Road and reviewed the rescue operation.

The provincial minister directed the district administration to assess the damage in Rabi Center, Gulf Center and China Center Plazas affected by the fire and asked to conduct a detailed inspection of the three plazas so that there was no possibility of fire again.

He asked the police to assist the traders in securing their remaining goods and praised the role of Rescue 1122 staff for timely controlling the fire.

On this occasion, Rescue 1122 official informed the minister that the fire was brought under control and apparently the cause of the fire was a short circuit, adding an investigation was also underway to determine the particular root.

He said that due to timely action, there was no life of loss while major financial losses had been saved.

Meanwhile, as many as 25 shops had been gutted due to a fire that broke out in three commercial plazas at Rehmanabad on Ashura day.