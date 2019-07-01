Minister directs police to recover abducted Hindu Girl

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2019 ) : Sindh Minister for Minority Affairs, Hari Ram Kishori Lal has taken notice of alleged abduction of a Hindu Girl from Makli district Thatta and directed SSP Thatta Shabir Sethar to recover the abducted girl and to provide protection to the family , who is reportedly receiving threats from perpetrators of the crime.

According to a statement issued here on Monday, the Minister said that increase in cases of abduction and forced conversion of Hindu Girls in Sindh is cause of concern.

He said that Sindh is our motherland. Adding that organized conspiracies against Hindu Community would not succeed. He further said that Pakistan People's Party (PPP)'s provincial government is standing with the family of abducted girl and assured that the girl would soon be recovered as well perpetrators would be behind the bars.

The SSP Thatta informed the Minister that the case of incident has been