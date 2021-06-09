Minister directs prioritizing projects of poultry, meat production to meet food requirement

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Agriculture and Livestock, Mohibullah Khan has directed authorities concerned to focus projects of increasing horticultural land besides improving production of meat and poultry to meet demand of the province.

He was chairing a meeting to discuss utilisation of funds and review projects initiated under Prime Minister's Agricultural Emergency Program here on Wednesday. He said that increase of agricultural land and improving meat and poultry is needed to meet food demands of the province.

He said that government is planning such projects in Annual Development Program that would impact agricultural sector in a positive way and also benefit poor farmers and small landowners.

The minister said that Chief Minister has approved Agriculture Transformation Plan under which new projects would be launched. He also directed initiating of projects that would benefit stakeholders associated with cattle farming.

On the occasion, participants of the meeting were also briefed about matters relating to agricultural expansion, research and engineering, fisheries, animal husbandry and land protection.

The meeting among others was attended by MPA including Dr. Sumaira Shams, Nadia Sher Ali, Secretary Agriculture, Dr. Muhammad Israr, Chief Planning Officer, Naseer Khan and concerned officials.