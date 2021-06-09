UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Minister Directs Prioritizing Projects Of Poultry, Meat Production To Meet Food Requirement

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 09th June 2021 | 06:30 PM

Minister directs prioritizing projects of poultry, meat production to meet food requirement

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Agriculture and Livestock, Mohibullah Khan has directed authorities concerned to focus projects of increasing horticultural land besides improving production of meat and poultry to meet demand of the province.

He was chairing a meeting to discuss utilisation of funds and review projects initiated under Prime Minister's Agricultural Emergency Program here on Wednesday. He said that increase of agricultural land and improving meat and poultry is needed to meet food demands of the province.

He said that government is planning such projects in Annual Development Program that would impact agricultural sector in a positive way and also benefit poor farmers and small landowners.

The minister said that Chief Minister has approved Agriculture Transformation Plan under which new projects would be launched. He also directed initiating of projects that would benefit stakeholders associated with cattle farming.

On the occasion, participants of the meeting were also briefed about matters relating to agricultural expansion, research and engineering, fisheries, animal husbandry and land protection.

The meeting among others was attended by MPA including Dr. Sumaira Shams, Nadia Sher Ali, Secretary Agriculture, Dr. Muhammad Israr, Chief Planning Officer, Naseer Khan and concerned officials.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Poor Agriculture Government

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed appoints Managing Director of Ab ..

4 minutes ago

Coursera’s Global Skills Report 2021 ranks UAE 2 ..

4 minutes ago

U Microfinance Bank Ltd. (U Bank) wins ‘Fastest ..

19 minutes ago

Ministerial Development Council discusses governme ..

34 minutes ago

Azam Swati demands Rs620bn for up-gradation of rai ..

43 minutes ago

Emirates SkyCargo expands pharma cool chain infras ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.