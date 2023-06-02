Minister directs provision of 10-kanal of land to Auqaf Model School Tangi

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2023 ) :Caretaker Minister for Information, Auqaf, Hajj, Religious and Minority Affairs, Barrister Feroz Jamal Shah Kakakhel has directed to allocate 10-kanal of Auqaf land for the construction of a playground in Auqaf Model School, Tehsil Tangi.

He issued these directives during his visit to the Charsadda district. Secretary Auqaf Dr. Asad Ali, Administrator Auqaf Hamid Gigyani and other officials were also accompanied him during the visit.

He directed the provision of basic facilities in the school and preparation of PC1 for establishing "Quran Park Mahal" on 45 Kanals land of Auqaf Department in Tehsil Rajar.

Kakakhel also inspected various sections, classes and other facilities of the school and inquired about the availability of basic facilities in Auqaf Model School.

The caretaker minister met with students and distributed prizes among outstanding students. He directed the authorities concerned to provide all basic facilities including clean drinking water in the school.