UrduPoint.com

Minister Directs Provision Of 10-kanal Of Land To Auqaf Model School Tangi

Umer Jamshaid Published June 02, 2023 | 09:00 PM

Minister directs provision of 10-kanal of land to Auqaf Model School Tangi

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2023 ) :Caretaker Minister for Information, Auqaf, Hajj, Religious and Minority Affairs, Barrister Feroz Jamal Shah Kakakhel has directed to allocate 10-kanal of Auqaf land for the construction of a playground in Auqaf Model School, Tehsil Tangi.

He issued these directives during his visit to the Charsadda district. Secretary Auqaf Dr. Asad Ali, Administrator Auqaf Hamid Gigyani and other officials were also accompanied him during the visit.

He directed the provision of basic facilities in the school and preparation of PC1 for establishing "Quran Park Mahal" on 45 Kanals land of Auqaf Department in Tehsil Rajar.

Kakakhel also inspected various sections, classes and other facilities of the school and inquired about the availability of basic facilities in Auqaf Model School.

The caretaker minister met with students and distributed prizes among outstanding students. He directed the authorities concerned to provide all basic facilities including clean drinking water in the school.

Related Topics

Hajj Minority Water Visit Charsadda Tangi Asad Ali Jamal Shah All

Recent Stories

UAE receives 180 people from Sudan arriving on eva ..

UAE receives 180 people from Sudan arriving on evacuation plane

5 minutes ago
 National Media Office presents UAE’s role in tac ..

National Media Office presents UAE’s role in tackling climate change, hosting ..

5 minutes ago
 NPO productivity week: MCCI suggests advocacy in U ..

NPO productivity week: MCCI suggests advocacy in Urdu for efficient productivity ..

15 minutes ago
 Mangla Dam; water level swiftly rises constantly w ..

Mangla Dam; water level swiftly rises constantly with normal pace

15 minutes ago
 Bullet raided body of woman found

Bullet raided body of woman found

11 minutes ago
 Peshawar police arrested 67 suspects wanted in dif ..

Peshawar police arrested 67 suspects wanted in different crimes

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.