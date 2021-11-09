UrduPoint.com

Minister Directs P&SHD To Ensure Availability Of Panadol

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 09th November 2021 | 02:10 AM

LAHORE, Nov 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2021 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid on Monday directed Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Punjab (P&SHD) Imran Sikandar Baloch to ensure availability of panadol tablets in the market.

According to spokesperson for P&SHD here, Additional Secretary Drugs Control Dr Sohail was also directed to ensure the availability of panadol tablets in the market.

Additional Secretary Drugs Control Dr Muhammad Sohail said that 32.4 million tablets of panadol were distributed on Friday, adding that today, another 21.

5 million tablets of panadol had been distributed in Lahore, 4.5 million tablets in Faisalabad, 3.1 million tablets in Sargodha, 2.6 million tablets in Okara and 1.3 million tablets in Gujarat.

P&SHD Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch said that the availability of panadol tablets was being ensured in the market with the help of field force.

Provincial Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid said that all medical facilities including panadol tablets were available for dengue patients in government hospitals across the province.

