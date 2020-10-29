UrduPoint.com
Minister Directs Removal Of Illegal Bus Stands

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2020 ):Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Local Government (LG) and Rural Development, Akbar Ayub Thursday directed removal of illegal bus stands and hold e-auction of bus terminals whose agreements have been expired.

He was chairing a meeting convened to discuss developmental projects of District Swabi, Mardan and Charsadda. The meeting among others was attended by MPAs, LG members and tehsil municipal officers.

Chairing the meeting, LG minster said that provision of municipal services and basic amenities of life to people is among top most priorities of provincial government.

He said that projects would be initiated keeping in view civic requirements and following policy of merit and transparency.

He also directed to purchase needed machinery for sanitation purpose and utilize energies to improve revenue generation from contracts being auctioned. He also directed to hire expert lawyers to deal case pending in courts.

