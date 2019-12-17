Minister directs selling of 130gm roti in Rs10

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Minister Qalandar Khan Lodhi here Tuesday said that no compromise would be made on in creating of artificial price-hike and standard of cleanliness adding government has taken concrete steps for providing edible items among people on cheap rates

He expressed these views while talking to a delegation of Flour Mills Association led by its Chairman Naeem Butt. KP Secretary Food Nisar Ahmed was also present on the occasion.

Meanwhile, the minister directed to maintain 130gram weight for baked bread (roti) under Rs10 and banned selling of double roti.

Later Secretary Food expressed satisfaction in departmental performance and directed to further increase productivity.

On the occasion, the minister assured the delegation of resolution of problems confronted by flour mills owner and directed KP Food Department to ensure availability of appropriate quantity of flour in local markets.

It is worth mentioning here that KP Food Department has increased daily wheat quota of flour mills from 3000metric ton to 3500MT.