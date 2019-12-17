UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Minister Directs Selling Of 130gm Roti In Rs10

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 17th December 2019 | 07:31 PM

Minister directs selling of 130gm roti in Rs10

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Food Minister Qalandar Khan Lodhi here Tuesday said that no compromise would be made on in creating of artificial price-hike and standard of cleanliness adding government has taken concrete steps for providing edible items among people on cheap rates

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2019 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa food Minister Qalandar Khan Lodhi here Tuesday said that no compromise would be made on in creating of artificial price-hike and standard of cleanliness adding government has taken concrete steps for providing edible items among people on cheap rates.

He expressed these views while talking to a delegation of Flour Mills Association led by its Chairman Naeem Butt. KP Secretary Food Nisar Ahmed was also present on the occasion.

Meanwhile, the minister directed to maintain 130gram weight for baked bread (roti) under Rs10 and banned selling of double roti.

Later Secretary Food expressed satisfaction in departmental performance and directed to further increase productivity.

On the occasion, the minister assured the delegation of resolution of problems confronted by flour mills owner and directed KP Food Department to ensure availability of appropriate quantity of flour in local markets.

It is worth mentioning here that KP Food Department has increased daily wheat quota of flour mills from 3000metric ton to 3500MT.

Related Topics

Resolution Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Market From Government Wheat Weight

Recent Stories

Saudi Aramco acquires 17% of South Korean Hyundai ..

20 minutes ago

Registration for 2020 NAS Sports Tournament opens

20 minutes ago

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Northern win in PCB-Pepsi U ..

30 minutes ago

WHO DG calls on Prime Minister; appreciates Pakist ..

3 minutes ago

Deputy Commissioner Peshawar bans placing school b ..

3 minutes ago

Mehtab Abbasi granted exemption from hearing in NA ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.