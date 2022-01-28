Minister directs speedy completion of de-silting drive

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2022 ) :KP Minister for Irrigation, Arshad Ayub Khan has directed the concerned authorities for completion of de-silting campaign within the stipulated time period to supply water in canals and irrigation schemes for farmers.

He issued these directives while presiding over a weekly progress review meeting on the de-silting campaign here on Friday.

Besides, Secretary Irrigation, Nizamuddin and Divisional Superintendent (DS) Khalid Khan, chief engineers and sub-divisional officers also attended the meeting.

He also directed the disposal of silt taken out of canals to prevent it from polluting the environment. Furthermore, the monitoring teams were also directed to submit reports on a daily basis without giving any concession to negligent persons.

The provincial minister also directed for evolving a timely future line of action and schedule for the closure of canals due to weather conditions.