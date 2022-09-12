UrduPoint.com

Minister Directs Speedy Completion Of S& IT Sectors Schemes

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 12, 2022 | 07:22 PM

KP Minister for Science & Information Technology (S&IT) Atif Khan has directed the acceleration of the pace of work on all ongoing schemes of the science and information technology sectors to complete them within the fixed timeframe

He issued these directives while presiding over a progress review meeting regarding Science & Information Technology related projects in the province here on Monday. Besides, the Director General (DG) IT and Managing Director IT board, other concerned authorities also attended the meeting.

The provincial minister said that present and future are the eras of progress and development in information technology, saying in this connection, the provincial government is working on various projects to facilitate the youth of the province.

He said that the provincial government was taking concrete steps for the establishment of the Institutes of Information Technology in Mardan and Peshawar wherein the youth would be taught modern courses like cyber security, artificial intelligence, data-base, robotic & automation and virtual reality.

Atif Khan urged the youth to come forward and take benefit of the already initiated projects initiated in the science & information technology sector and pledged the provision of all kinds of facilities to them.

