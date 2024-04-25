Open Menu

Minister Directs SSIC To Improve Recovery

Sumaira FH Published April 25, 2024 | 08:50 PM

Sindh Minister for Industry and Commerce, Jam Ikramullah Dharejo, Thursday, directed Sindh Small Industries Corporation (SSIC) to improve the recovery and ensure timely payment of salaries of employees

He was chairing a meeting of officers of Sindh Small Industries Corporation with Managing Director SSIC Dr. Sarwat Faheem, and other officers in attendance, said a statement issued here.

The minster emphasized the need of utilizing all resources for promoting small industries in the province that would result into creating new employment opportunities and contribute in governments efforts aimed at curtailing unemployment in the province.

Dharejo directed the SSIC officers to take measures for improving the recovery of the corporation.

He also instructed to ensure payment of salaries of SSIC employees on time.

