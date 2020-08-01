UrduPoint.com
Minister directs SSWMB to ensure lifting of sacrificial animals' offal from every corner of Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2020 ) :Sindh Local Bodies Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has said that the Sindh Solid Waste Management board (SSWMB) has been doing a good job since Saturday morning.

In a statement, the minister directed the SSWMB to ensure removal of offal and remains of sacrificial animals from every corner of the city and said he needs a report on the removal of offal from morning to evening for submitting to the Chief Minister of Sindh.

Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said DMCs should perform spray and also shower disinfectant powder in their areas after picking up the offal.

