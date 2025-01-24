Minister Directs Steps To Address Staff Shortage In Colleges
Umer Jamshaid Published January 24, 2025 | 07:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2025) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Higher Education, Meena Khan Afridi has directed concerned officials of education department to address issue of staff shortage in government colleges.
He issues these directives during his visits to Nahaqi and Wadpaga Government Degree Colleges.
The minister directed to resolve issue of staff shortage and ensure provision of needed facilities in government colleges.
He also highlighted the steps taken by the government to improve education system and introduce market based subjects in the curriculum.
He also urged teachers to focus capacity building of students enabling them to explore opportunities in national and international markets.
Recent Stories
ICC announces Men’s ODI Team of the Year
Inzamam-ul-Haq’s son ties the knot; wedding pictures go viral
ALC presents comprehensive cultural programme at Cairo International Book Fair
Man arrested over charges of using derogatory language against CM Maryam
Gold price increases by Rs2,900 per tola in Pakistan
Haitham bin Saqr inaugurates 'Pearl of the East Coast' festival
Sharp decline in asylum applications to Austria
UAE Ambassador presents copy of credentials to Paraguay's Deputy Minister of For ..
OCHA warns of deteriorating healthcare access in West Bank
UN expresses concern over Israel's unlawful lethal force in Jenin
Al Hosn Festival returns for ninth edition to celebrate Emirati cultural heritag ..
MoHAP launches framework for measuring R&D spending in health sector
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Minister directs steps to address staff shortage in colleges2 minutes ago
-
PFA imposes heavy fines to chicken suppliers12 minutes ago
-
Junaid Akbar unanimously elected Chairman of PAC12 minutes ago
-
Crackdown on fake pesticides, spurious fertilizers underway12 minutes ago
-
IHC directs authorities to ensure appearance of under-trial accused before trial courts12 minutes ago
-
Meeting held on security arrangements for foreign workers in Hazara22 minutes ago
-
Registrar SC challenges contempt of court against him22 minutes ago
-
NAB KP to hold khuli katcheri on Jan 2822 minutes ago
-
Ministers pays tribute to Bhagat Singh's bravery22 minutes ago
-
1,000kg dead chicken discarded22 minutes ago
-
9 gamblers arrested red-handed22 minutes ago
-
Punjab to provide Ramazan package to millions of families22 minutes ago