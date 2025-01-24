Open Menu

Minister Directs Steps To Address Staff Shortage In Colleges

Umer Jamshaid Published January 24, 2025 | 07:20 PM

Minister directs steps to address staff shortage in colleges

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2025) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Higher Education, Meena Khan Afridi has directed concerned officials of education department to address issue of staff shortage in government colleges.

He issues these directives during his visits to Nahaqi and Wadpaga Government Degree Colleges.

The minister directed to resolve issue of staff shortage and ensure provision of needed facilities in government colleges.

He also highlighted the steps taken by the government to improve education system and introduce market based subjects in the curriculum.

He also urged teachers to focus capacity building of students enabling them to explore opportunities in national and international markets.

